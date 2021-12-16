Swansea City are reported to be eyeing up a January transfer window deal for MK Dons goalkeeper Andy Fisher.

Swansea City boss Russell Martin was first said to be keen on a reunion with MK Dons goalkeeper in November, with Wales Online stating Fisher had emerged on the Swans’ radar ahead of January.

Since then, Swansea Independent has recently reported that a deal is all but agreed between the relevant parties.

Fisher cemented himself as MK Dons’ go-to man in between the sticks during Martin’s time in charge at Stadium:MK, and it seems he wants to reunite with a player he knows he can trust as he looks to make his mark on the squad at Swansea City.

Since first joining MK Dons on an initial loan deal, Fisher has played 61 times for the club across all competitions.

In the process, he has kept 16 clean sheets, also earning a reputation as one of League One’s stronger goalkeepers on the ball.

Amid the strong links between Swansea City and the former Blackburn Rovers youngster, take a look at the shot-stopper in action below to get a taste of what he could bring to South Wales…