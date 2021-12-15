West Brom sit in 3rd place as the Championship campaign nears the halfway stage, three points away from the automatic promotion spots.

West Brom will be determined to make an immediate return to the Premier League after last season’s relegation, and they stand in decent stead to do that at the moment.

While they dropped out of the automatic promotion spots, the Baggies still sit in 3rd place, three points behind a faltering Bournemouth as the halfway point of the campaign nears.

Here, we take a look at West Brom’s season so far…

Standout players?

Currently boasting the best defensive record in the Championship with only 17 goals conceded, a number of West Brom’s defenders deserve mentions as some of their standout players.

Sam Johnstone’s shot-stopping abilities have made him an ever-present figure in between the sticks, while on loan centre-back Matt Clarke has enjoyed a strong season so far since joining from Brighton and Hove Albion on a temporary basis. Dara O’Shea was in seriously impressive form before injury struck in the early stages of the campaign, and Kyle Bartley’s leadership and aerial ability has played an important role too despite some lapses.

Conor Townsend is another who has impressed, earning a contract extension in the process. Taylor Gardner-Hickman’s recent emergence has excited fans too, with the versatile youngster looking like he is a strong prospect for the future.

Midfielders Jake Livermore and Alex Mowatt have been part of a hard-working midfield partnership for the majority of the campaign.

As for attackers, Karlan Grant has been the standout thanks to nine goals and three assists.

Areas to improve?

What West Brom need to find is some consistency.

Wins over Coventry City and West Brom in their last two games has marked the first time the Baggies have won back-to-back Championship games since September, so hopefully, this is the start of a decent run.

However, after a run of three wins, three draws and four losses over October and November, Ismael’s side need to start putting strong runs together if they want to get back into the top two.

Top scorer Grant has been the main goalscoring outlet so far this season, with Callum Robinson on second four after 20 Championship games. If one of Robinson or Jordan Hugill could start to find the back of the net regularly, as they have before, it could go a long way for West Brom.

January agenda?

A fresh attacking addition is likely, with Kenneth Zohore reportedly being given the green light to leave the Hawthorns in January.

Another option at centre-back wouldn’t go amiss either, with the earler mentioned O’Shea still sidelined and Kean Bryan also poised to miss the rest of the season.

It will be interesting to see how the second half of West Brom’s season pans out, with the Championship sure to provide some obstacles and surprises along the way.