Swansea City have been linked with a loan move for Manchester City starlet James McAtee ahead of the January transfer window.

Swansea City were first said to be keen on McAtee in a report from Wales Online in early November.

Since then, links have persisted and new developments have emerged. Here, we take a look at the latest regarding the Swans’ rumoured interest in the Manchester City talent…

What’s Manchester City’s stance?

Despite interest from Swansea, the Premier League interest are reluctant to let McAtee depart in the January transfer window.

The youngster has been in and around Pep Guardiola’s first-team at the Etihad Stadium and it seems they think it would be best for his development if he was to remain under their watchful eye.

Swansea remain keen

However, although City are keen to keep McAtee on board, it has been reported that the Championship side remain interested in recruiting the 19-year-old attacking midfielder in the New Year.

The South Welsh side are undeterred in their pursuit of the youngster, but they may have some persuading to do if they want to bring him in.

McAtee’s recent involvement

Since being linked with a move to Swansea City, McAtee has been involved in three Premier League matchday squads.

He came on as a substitute in City’s 3-0 win over Everton on November 21st and was in the squad for wins over West Ham and Aston Villa. However, he has been left out of the last three Premier League squads, finding game time with the U23s.

As the January transfer window nears, it awaits to be seen how McAtee’s situation pans out, with Swansea still keen on a temporary deal.