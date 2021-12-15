Nottingham Forest youngster Jayden Richardson has said his loan spell with Notts County has been “really good” so far as he bids to pick up senior game time away from the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest opted to send Jayden Richardson out on loan at the start of the month.

The switch has given him a shot at playing regular first-team football at a decent level, linking up with National League side Notts County on a short-term deal.

Now, Richardson, who made his first-team debut for Nottingham Forest earlier this season, has opened up on his start to life with the Magpies.

As quoted by Nottinghamshire Live, the young defender said that his time with Notts County has been “really good” so far.

Richardson also spoke of how welcome he’s been made to feel at Meadow Lane, adding that he sees playing senior football as an important factor for his development. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Honestly, I couldn’t have asked for a better welcome.

“Training has been really good, the gaffer and management have been really good.

“I feel really welcome, so I can’t ask for anything more, really. Exeter and Forest Green were quite far away, so it’s good to just get over the road and still be at home with my family and friends – but now be able to work as well.

“Going out and playing men’s football, for me, was such a big deal, and it has helped me grow and develop massively. You can see the transition from 23s to first-team football – it’s just completely different, and it was really good for me.”

Moving forward…

After making an impressive debut for Ian Burchnall’s side, Richardson will be looking to make the most of his stint with County.

The 21-year-old played all 90 minutes and chipped in with an assist as the National League outfit defeated Southend United 4-1 at home.

Richardson’s deal only runs through until January, so it will be interesting to see if his situation is reassessed when the window opens. He is yet to make his first appearance under Steve Cooper, so it awaits to be seen if Nottingham Forest opt to keep him or if they look to send him out on loan once again.