Liverpool starlet Billy Koumetio was reported to be attracting interest from a number of Championship clubs back in October.

Billy Koumetio made the headlines earlier this season as The Sun on Sunday (31.10.21, pg. 65) claimed the Liverpool starlet was attracting interest from several Championship clubs.

Now, with the January transfer window nearing, we take a look at the latest regarding the French starlet’s situation at Liverpool…

Who could be keen?

At the time, The Sun’s report suggested that Blackpool could be among the sides taking an interest in Koumetio. It was said that Tangerines boss Neil Critchley, formerly a youth coach at Liverpool, was on the ‘VIP list’ for a youth fixture as multiple sides watched on.

However, since then, there have been no further reports regarding further interest in Koumetio, with no specific clubs linked.

Catching the eye…

Shortly after the links with a Championship move emerged, Koumetio attracted high praise from Liverpool academy coach Marc Bridge-Wilkinson.

Bridge-Wilkinson lauded Koumetio for his UEFA Youth League performance against Atletico Madrid, tipping him for a big future at Anfield.

He has maintained a starting spot in the U23s’ XI too but is yet to add to his single senior appearance for the Premier League side.

Any suggestions of his January transfer fate?

It was reported at the time that Liverpool could be readying a loan exit for Koumetio, but further information is yet to emerge regarding the Merseyside club’s plans for the youngster heading into January.

It awaits to be seen if the door opens for the Frenchman to make an exit, with Championship suitors potentially waiting in the wings.