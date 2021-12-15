Celtic and West Ham are both looking at Middlesbrough’s Paddy McNair ahead of the January transfer window, reports claim.

McNair, 26, has been a standout performer for Middlesbrough this season.

The former Manchester United and Sunderland man has featured 19 times in the league so far, scoring twice and assisting three from defence.

Although able to play in a defensive midfield position, McNair has been utilised as a central defender by Chris Wilder of late, and by Neil Warnock before him.

He’s become a fan favourite in the process but now, Celtic and West Ham are said to be interested in signing the defender.

Wilder coy…

Wilder has already spoken out on McNair’s Middlesbrough future. He told Northern Echo:

“Paddy is a really good player and is somebody we want to keep and build around because he’s got all the attributes.

“He’s a brilliant character, a really good pro and a very talented footballer who has got a mindset of wanting to achieve. Paddy’s attitude has been first class, and he’s somebody that we’re delighted to work with.”

It seems unlikely then that Boro would entertain selling McNair next month. Since Wilder’s appointment, the club have moved up into 9th-place of the Championship table and look good to mount a top-six charge in the second half of the season.

But that would undoubtedly be made harder if they didn’t have McNair. He’s a really well-rounded player who compliments the style of football that Wilder wants to play at the Riverside, and he’s still got plenty of footballing years ahead of him at 26.

He’s contracted at Middlesbrough until 2024.