Derby County’s season was destined to be a turbulent one, and so far it has been.

Off the pitch, Derby County have been through hell and back. The club’s been in administration for three months now and it’s been a whirlwind process, with the Rams having been docked a total of 21 points this season.

It looks to have all but relegated them into League One. But John Percy revealed that the Rams’ administrators are close to naming their preferred bidder.

Here we look at the season so far for Derby County…

Standout players?

Even without the points deductions, Derby County would only be in 19th-place of the Championship table. Wayne Rooney’s side have shown patches of strong form this season and then patches of poor form, as you’d expect from a team at the lower ends of the table.

But there’s been one or two sighing lights in the side. Names like Tom Lawrence, Jason Knight, Max Bird and Graeme Shinnie have stepped up to the plate on occasion, with special mention going to Curtis Davies for his fighting performances at the back.

Elsewhere, youth has started to prevail amid Derby County’s off-field situation. Festy Ebosele has established himself as a first-team regular this season, with the likes of Liam Thompson, Dylan Williams and Luke Plange all starting to prevail.

Areas to improve?

The areas for Derby to improve are plentiful, though it should be remembered Rooney is working with a small squad, with only a handful of signings made under his watch.

The main area for improvement for Derby County is in attack. They’ve scored just 18 goals in their 22 Championship matches so far, with Lawrence their top scorer in the league with five and three assists as well.

Sam Baldock has chipped in with a handful of goals but Colin Kazim-Richards hasn’t managed to hit the heights he did last season, after injury hampered his start to this campaign.

But defensively, Derby County are sound – they’ve conceded 21 goals in the league this season, with only the top three teams in the league having a better defensive record.

January agenda?

What January could hold for Derby County is anyone’s guess. Given their financial state we could yet see a lot of players move on in the New Year, especially with a host of their first-team players also entering the final six months of their contracts.

Rooney has previously said that player sales could well be likely in January, but reiterated that it will only be under his watch – the likes of Knight, Lawrence, Bird, Lee Buchanan and Kelle Roos have all been linked with moves away at some point this season.

But the Rams could have another issue on their hands with Rooney now being linked to Everton. That adds another spanner into the works at Pride Park and with all that’s gone on, and all that is still going on, it seems like we’ll be seeing a lot of change at Derby County over the next few weeks and months.