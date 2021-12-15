Peterborough United’s left-sided ace Dan Butler is facing a spell on the sidelines after coming off injured in the victory over Millwall.

Peterborough United man Butler has been a mainstay in Darren Ferguson’s starting XI for much of this season.

However, the former Newport County man was forced off after just 11 minutes of last weekend’s win over Millwall. Butler was on the receiving end of a high tackle from Dan McNamara and despite trying to continue, was forced off to be replaced by Joe Tomlinson.

Now, an update on Butler’s injury has emerged from Darren Ferguson.

As quoted by the Peterborough Telegraph, the Posh boss has confirmed that the 27-year-old is facing “a period of time out”, though the severity of the injury remains unknown as of yet. Ferguson went on to say that Butler is “very lucky” not to have suffered a broken leg or ankle, with early assessments revealing there is no fracture.

Here’s what Ferguson had to say:

“He’s a very lucky boy.

“Nine times out of ten, that would have been a broken ankle or leg. He was in a lot of pain yesterday and after the game but he’s a lot better today.

“He’s going to be out for a period of time and we have to wait for the swelling to go down before we can get him a scan. That will tell us a lot more, there’s no fracture, we’ve already checked that but whether there’s ligament damage and how severe it is, we will find out.

“We won’t know probably until the end of the week or next week how long it’s going to be.”

A chance for Tomlinson

After coming on for Butler at the weekend, summer signing Tomlinson made good on his chance in the side.

The 21-year-old drew high praise for his display and with Butler poised for a spell out, he looks set for a run in Ferguson’s starting XI. Tomlinson has already shown how dangerous he can be from set-piece situations, on both his left and right foot, but his display against Millwall showed his defensive capabilities too.

With games against Blackpool, Reading and Birmingham City coming up before the New Year, it will be interesting to see if Posh can put together a strong run of results to round out 2021.