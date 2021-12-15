It has been an interesting first-half of the season for Charlton Athletic.

They started the campaign poorly under Nigel Adkins and he lost his job in late October with the club sat in the relegation zone.

However, former player Johnnie Jackson has since stepped in and overseen a remarkable run of form to see the club catapult themselves up the League One.

The Addicks have gone from nervously looking over their shoulders towards League Two to now keeping an eye on the Play-Off places.

Here is a look at the season so far-

Standout players:

Jayden Stockley has been a revelation since making his move from Preston North End permanent over the summer.

He has scored 13 goals in all competitions already this season and will have his sights set on getting 20+ over the course of the next few months.

Conor Washington has also enjoyed a solid start to the campaign and has chipped in with seven goals in the league.

Ben Purrington has also found a goal scoring touch this term and has bagged four times. He is now in his fourth season at the Valley.

In fairness to Adkins, he gave youngsters Josh Davison, Deji Elewere and Mason Burstow their first-team chance earlier on and Jackson has since carried on giving them minutes.

Areas to improve:

Earlier in the season Charlton were conceding way too many goals but they have since tightened up at the back.

A large squad like theirs can be unhealthy sometimes so it will be interesting to see if they make any fringe players available for transfer in January.

Fans will want more from summer recruits like Harry Arter and Charlie Kirk who are both currently struggling to get game time.

The Addicks also have a few contract situations to address over the next couple of months. Washington, Adam Matthews, Chris Gunter and Ben Watson are all in the final years of their deals and will become free agents next June as it stands.

January agenda:

Rumours in terms of incoming players have been quiet so far with the transfer window opening next month.

This is probably due to the fact Jackson hasn’t officially been appointed as permanent boss yet and he needs to start planning for recruitment.

There was talk earlier this week that Charlton and Nottingham Forest will review Arter’s loan situation this winter.

Jackson also said in an interview with the CAFC Supporter’s Trust that he would be interested in a permanent deal for Luton Town loanee Elliott Lee.