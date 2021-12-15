Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has said midfielder Oliver Norburn will be the club’s captain moving forward.

Peterborough United midfielder Oliver Norburn donned the captain’s armband against Millwall as Mark Beevers sat out of the squad.

Norburn, who joined from Shrewsbury Town in the summer transfer window, has been a mainstay in Posh’s midfield, starting all but one Championship game since his arrival.

Now, after wearing the armband against Millwall while Mark Beevers was absent from the squad, Norburn has been confirmed as the club’s new captain.

As quoted by the Peterborough Telegraph, Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson stated that when starting, Norburn will be wearing the armband. He went on to open up on Beevers’ reaction, insisting that the experienced centre-back has remained as professional as ever despite his disappointment.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I’ve made a decision based in terms of Saturday and in terms of wanting a different type of captain.

“Norburn is slightly different to others and if he is to be selected in the team, he will be the captain, it’s a simple as that. All of the other players, like Beevs, they fully understand that.

“Sometimes you just need a bit of a tweak. Like I’ve said before, you’ve got different types of captains and Norbs is different to Beevs and Tommo but if he’s selected, at the moment, he will be captain.

“Mark has been fine; he’s been disappointed, but he’s not given me a problem, as you would expect because he’s a good professional.”

Bidding to turn around their fortunes

After picking up a much-needed win at the weekend, Posh will be determined to put a run of results together in a bid to climb away from the relegation zone.

As it stands, Ferguson’s side sit in 22nd place, two points away from safety after 22 games.

The nature of the Championship means a run of decent results could see Posh rise out of and away from the relegation zone over the festive period. They’ve got some winnable fixtures against the likes of Blackpool, Reading and Birmingham City coming up before 2022 too, so it will be interesting to see if the change in captaincy can help them in their bid to fend off relegation.