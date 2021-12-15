Wigan Athletic have had a strong first-half of the season in League One.

Wigan Athletic are chasing down a promotion back to the Championship under popular boss Leam Richardson.

The Latics have a big winter schedule ahead as they look to keep up with the pace at the top end of the league.

Here is a look at the season so far-

Standout players:

Callum Lang has caught the eye this season and is becoming a real fans’ favourite at the DW Stadium.

He has scored 11 goals in all competitions this term and has already beaten his tally of nine from the last campaign.

The attacker had to bide his time with loan spells away at Morecambe, Oldham Athletic, Shrewsbury Town and Motherwell but is finally grasping his chance with the Latics’ first-team.

Will Keane is another who is enjoying a new lease of life with the North West club after tough spells at Hull City and Ipswich Town. He has managed eight goals so far and has been called up to the Republic of Ireland international set-up.

Summer signings Ben Amos, Jack Whatmough, Tom Naylor and Jordan Cousins have all adapted well to their new surroundings.

Areas to improve:

There has been a couple of frustrating home defeats to Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons and Lincoln City so they will be eager to avoid similar results over the second-half of the season.

Apart from that, nobody associated with the club can really complain about the work Richardson and his players have been doing.

More from the likes of Stephen Humphrys, Jordan Jones and Gwion Edwards may be wanted by some of their fans but it does take time to make an immediate impact at a new club and they could all prove to be big players over the coming months.

January agenda:

The club could with with a bit more depth in their ranks, especially when the games start coming thick and fast during the promotion run-in.

There have been a couple of players linked with a move over recent times.

Dundee United midfielder Jeando Fuchs is said to be on the Latics’ radar, as per a report by Foot Mercato.

He is out of contract at the end of the season and has been catching the eye in the Scottish Premiership. Peterborough United, Blackpool, Celtic and Rangers have also been linked.

Football Insider also reported earlier that Wigan are keen on Swindon Town attacking midfielder Jack Payne along with Wycombe Wanderers and MK Dons.

He has scored nine goals for the Robins in all competitions this season and is said to have a clause in his contract that he can leave for free next month.

Another striker would also be useful as well to help boost their attacking options.