Blackpool chief executive Ben Mansford has said he “suspects” young star Rob Apter will attract interest from “higher leagues” in the future.

Blackpool recently managed to tie young playmaker Rob Apter down to a new long-term contract with the club.

The Tangerines pounced to secure Apter’s future amid his thoroughly impressed displays while out on loan with Bamber Bridge, where he has picked up valuable first-team experience after making his Blackpool debut last season.

Now, chief executive Ben Mansford has moved to heap praise on Apter.

As quoted by the Blackpool Gazette, Mansford hailed the 18-year-old as a player who can put fans “on the edge of their seats”, also stating that Blackpool are planning on continuing his development out on loan.

However, Mansford also suspects that Apter will be attracting interest from higher league clubs too.

“Rob is a fantastic young man,” he said.

“He’s got an infectious character on the pitch because he’s got this natural ability to go past people and have fans on the edge of their seats. I know how well he did in the FA Youth Cup last year and he’s doing ever so well with Scotland, who rate him very highly.