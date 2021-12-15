Blackpool expect ‘higher league’ interest in young star Rob Apter – club’s loan plan revealed
Blackpool chief executive Ben Mansford has said he “suspects” young star Rob Apter will attract interest from “higher leagues” in the future.
Blackpool recently managed to tie young playmaker Rob Apter down to a new long-term contract with the club.
The Tangerines pounced to secure Apter’s future amid his thoroughly impressed displays while out on loan with Bamber Bridge, where he has picked up valuable first-team experience after making his Blackpool debut last season.
Now, chief executive Ben Mansford has moved to heap praise on Apter.
As quoted by the Blackpool Gazette, Mansford hailed the 18-year-old as a player who can put fans “on the edge of their seats”, also stating that Blackpool are planning on continuing his development out on loan.
However, Mansford also suspects that Apter will be attracting interest from higher league clubs too.
“Rob is a fantastic young man,” he said.
“He’s got an infectious character on the pitch because he’s got this natural ability to go past people and have fans on the edge of their seats. I know how well he did in the FA Youth Cup last year and he’s doing ever so well with Scotland, who rate him very highly.
“He’s really embraced the loan move to Bamber Bridge and I suspect there will be interest in Rob from higher leagues. Like we saw with others, we’ll use the loan window to continue to develop him.
“I’m pleased one of our brightest young players has committed his long-term future to the club. It’s what we want.”
January approaches…
Mansford’s words could suggest that there are further developments regarding Apter’s situation when the January transfer window rolls around.
If there is interest from higher leagues, those clubs will have to wait until January if they want to strike a deal. However, if Blackpool look to send Apter out on loan to a different non-league club in a higher division than Bamber Bridge, they are free to loan him out whenever.
Non-league teams can strike loan deals for EFL players outside the transfer windows as they don’t have to abide by said windows, opening the door for them to recruit players whenever.
It will be interesting to see how Apter’s situation pans out, with the Scottish youth international tipped for a big future with Blackpool.