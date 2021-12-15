Plymouth Argyle have undergone a hectic month so far, after seeing former Ryan Lowe leave for Preston North End and Steven Schumacher replace him.

Plymouth Argyle appointed Schumacher as their permanent boss little over a week ago. In his first match in charge his side lost 2-1 at Sunderland and dropped down into 6th.

But hope remains high that Schumacher can continue the good work put in place by his predecessor.

With January round the corner Schumacher comes into the club at a crucial time in their season, with plenty of contract decisions to start making in the New Year.

Here we run the rule over the four Plymouth Argyle players out of contract next summer…

Brendan Galloway

Plymouth were dealt a hammer-blow last month after it was revealed that Galloway would require knee surgery. It’s a long-term injury which will keep him out for the remainder of this campaign but the Green Army are reportedly set to offer him an 18 month extension, keeping him at the club until 2023.

Panutche Camara

Camara is out of contract next year, but the 24-year-old has been linked with both Burnley and Barnsley ahead of the January transfer window.

It remains to be seen whether or not Plymouth will look to cash in next month. Should a new deal not be on the cards though, a sale could well be likely.

Rhys Shirley

The 18-year-old is someone who Argyle fans are really excited about. He made his league debut for the club earlier this season and now has three League One appearances to his name.

He got off the mark in an EFL Cup tie this season too, and it would be surprising if the club didn’t offer him an extension.

Adam Randell

The midfielder signed an extension earlier this year. But the 21-year-old is struggling to really make an imprint on this side with just eight League One appearances to his name so far this campaign.

He’s still a prospect, though whether he’s in line for a renewal remains to be seen.