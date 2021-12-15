Blackpool have not contacted Notts County about a move for Ruben Rodrigues.

Blackpool have been linked with a move for the non-league starlet over recent times but Lancashire Live have poured cold water on the speculation.

Rodrigues, 25, is believed to be the subject of interest from Lincoln City, Rotherham United and Blackburn Rovers, as per a report by Nottinghamshire Live.

He has caught the eye in the National League and the Magpies could face a battle to keep hold of him.

Read: League One side would welcome Blackpool man back with opens arms this winter

Impressive form

Rodrigues moved to Notts County in August 2018 and has adapted well to life in England.

He has since scored 20 goals in 58 appearances in all competitions for Ian Burchnall’s side.

Career to date

The Portuguese-born forward started his career in Holland with spells as a youngster at VV Boskant, Wilhelmina Boys and Gemert.

He was snapped up by FC Den Bosch in 2018 and spent two years with the Eerste Divisie outfit, scoring 12 goals in 34 games.

Rodrigues also had a loan spell away at De Treffers during his time at the De Vliert Stadium.

Read: Blackpool midfielder leaves on loan

What now?

Notts County will be hoping they can keep hold of him until the end of the season at least as they hunt down a promotion to League Two.

However, he has been impressive over the past campaign-and-a-half and it is no surprise to see Football League club linked with a swoop for him.