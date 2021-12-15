Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher doesn’t expect any of his backroom staff to leave for Preston North End.

Plymouth Argyle’s new manager says everybody is committed to the club right now, as per a report by Plymouth Live.

The Pilgrims acted fast to name Schumacher as Ryan Lowe’s replacement last week.

The 37-year-old drew his first game in charge 1-1 away at MK Dons before losing to Sunderland 2-1 last time out.

‘Fully committed’…

Asked whether he thinks any backroom staff could follow Lowe to Deepdale, he said:

“I don’t foresee that happening, no. If that situation arises in the future then we will deal with it as and when.

“But, as of right now, everybody who is on the staff are fully committed to Plymouth Argyle and rightly so, and committed to the new manager and what we are trying to do moving forward.”

Story so far

Schumacher joined Plymouth in 2019 as their assistant and has been with them for the past two years under Lowe.

He now has his opportunity to show what he can do as a number one on a contract until 2025.

Prior to his move to Home Park, he had held coaching roles at Everton, Southport and Bury.

Current situation

Plymouth are currently 6th in the League One table and are inside the Play-Offs on goal difference above Sheffield Wednesday.

They are back in action this weekend against Charlton Athletic at home, followed by an away trip to Cheltenham Town on Boxing Day.