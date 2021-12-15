Tranmere Rovers, Barrow and Salford City are keen on Rangers winger Josh McPake.

Rangers are poised to recall him from his loan at Morecambe in January, as per a report by the Daily Record.

McPake, 20, has struggled to make an impact with the Shrimps in League One so far this season.

He was given the green light to join Stephen Robinson’s side over the summer to get some more experience under his belt.

However, he has failed to score in seven appearances in all competitions.

Man in-demand

His parent club plan to bring him back to Ibrox next month and the youngster is wanted by North West trio Tranmere, Barrow and Salford in League Two for the second-half of the campaign.

McPake is also believed to have interest from Scotland as well with Motherwell and Ross County mentioned in the Daily Record’s report.

Career to date

The Scottish youth international has risen up through the academy at Rangers and has played once for their senior side so far in his career.

He had loan spells at Dundee and Greenock Morton before Harrogate Town came calling last season.

McPake enjoyed his time in Yorkshire as Simon Weaver’s side embarked on their first ever venture in the Football League last term.

He made 22 appearances and scored four goals in all competitions to earn himself a move up a division with Morecambe.