Hull City youngster Harry Lovick has joined Pickering Town on loan.

The Tigers have announced the news on their official club website.

Lovick, 18, has joined the Northern Premier League East Division side on an initial one-month deal.

Hull have let him head out the exit door to get some first-team experience over the festive period.

Career to date

The Cottingham-born midfielder has risen up through the academy of his local side.

He broke into the Under-18s side before more recently getting into Andy Dawson’s Under-23s.

Hull handed him his first professional contract over the summer and he played in a pre-season friendly against Manchester United Under-23s shortly after.

Academy doing good work

The Tigers have seen academy graduates like Jacob Greaves and Keane Lewis-Potter rise into the first-team picture over recent times and will be hoping the next batch of young stars can follow suit.

Lovick has become the latest player to leave the MKM Stadium on loan and Grant McCann’s side have a few away at the moment such as Festus Arthur (Barrow), Ahmed Salam (Linfield), Callum Jones (Morecambe), Harvey Cartright (Gainsborough) and Josh Hinds (Spalding United).

What next?

Hull will be hoping Lovitt gets plenty of game time over the next four weeks with Pickering.

The Tigers’ first-team are unbeaten in their past six games and are back in action this weekend away at Nottingham Forest.