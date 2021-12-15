Nottingham Forest summer signing Mohammed Drager is wanted by Tunisian outfit Esperance Sportive de Tunis, reports coming out of Europe have suggested.

Drager, 25, joined Nottingham Forest in the summer. He was previously at Olympiacos but made the switch to Evangelos Marianakis’ other owned cub Forest – though he’s yet to make his compeitive debut for the Reds.

The defender arrived on the back of injury. He was thought to be working his way towards fitness but he’s only been named in a Championship matchday squad once – last month against West Brom.

Since, Drager has been away on international duty with Tunisia. He’s now back in Nottingham, but he wasn’t back in Steve Cooper’s side to face Swansea City last time out.

Now though, reports coming out of Europe (via Nottinghamshire Live) have revealed that Drager is a target of Tunisian top flight side Esperance Sportive de Tunis.

The 31-time winners of the Tunisian top flight are looking at Drager who’s a ‘main’ target for the club, with talks over a potential January move ‘expected to begin’.

Why hasn’t it worked out for Drager at Nottingham Forest?

So far, Drager’s Nottingham Forest career hasn’t panned out how anyone would’ve been hoping.

He arrived as a relatively unknown, but exciting signing nonetheless. But injury and a change in management hasn’t helped Drager, and he could look for a swift return to Tunisia in the New Year.

It’d be a blow for Forest, and another poor piece of transfer business from the club if they were to sell off Drager without him ever making an appearance for the club,

Up next for the Reds is a home game v Hull City this weekend.