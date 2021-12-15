Bournemouth won’t entertain any bids for Lloyd Kelly this winter, according to reporter Alex Crook on Twitter (see tweet below).

Also believe #NUFC interest in Lloyd Kelly is genuine but #AFCB not willing to entertain any bids. — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) December 15, 2021

Bournemouth are keen to keep hold of the defender in the upcoming January transfer window.

Kelly, 23, has been a key player for the Cherries this season under Scott Parker as they chase down promotion to the Premier League.

Crook suggests Newcastle United’s reported interest in him is ‘genuine’ but Eddie Howe could find it tough to lure him to the North East next month.

Read: Bournemouth keeping tabs on Manchester City goalkeeper

Liverpool have also been linked with a swoop for him over recent times.

Story so far

Bournemouth signed Kelly in May 2019 from Bristol City and he made nine appearances during his first campaign as they were relegated from the top flight.

The former England youth international enjoyed more game time in the Championship last term and played 41 times as the Cherries got into the Play-Offs.

He has since become a hit under Parker and his performances seem to have caught the attention of Newcastle and Liverpool.

Read: Bournemouth targeting move for Arsenal striker in January

Career to date

Kelly rose up through the youth ranks at Bristol City and was handed his first-team debut in 2017 in a League Cup clash against Plymouth Argyle.

He went on to make 48 appearances in al competitions for the Robins before he was lured away by the bright lights of the Premier League with Bournemouth.