Wigan Athletic’s Jordan Cousins has suffered an injury blow.

Wigan Athletic could be without the midfielder for four months, as per a report by Wigan Today.

Cousins, 27, went off against Shrewsbury Town last week.

He has an issue with a tendon on his thigh and could be out until the final month of the season.

‘A lengthy time’….

Wigan boss, Leam Richardson, has said: “Jordan Cousins is unfortunately going to be out for some time, a lengthy time. I think they (the medical experts) were talking about 16 weeks, he’s got to see the specialist again.

“It’s an issue with a tendon on his thigh, he’s obviously had an impact in there, I’m not sure if the tendon’s come away from the bone.”

Summer signing

Cousins moved to Wigan from Stoke City over the summer and has been a regular for the North West side since his switch.

He has made 13 appearances in all competitions and has helped Richardson’s side rise into the promotion picture.

Prior to his move to the DW Stadium, the 27-year-old also had spells at Charlton Athletic and QPR.

The Londoner is currently playing in League One for the first time in his career.

What now?

Losing Cousins to injury is big blow to Wigan and will they need to find a replacement midfielder in January?

The ‘Tics are back in action this weekend away at Oxford United, followed by a trip to Crewe Alexandra on Boxing Day.