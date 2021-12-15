Mansfield Town intend to extend Will Forrester’s loan from Stoke City, as per a report by the Mansfield Chad.

The defender joined the League Two side over the summer on a deal until January.

Forrester, 20, was given the green light by the Potters to leave and get some first-team experience under his belt.

He has since made seven appearances for the Stags in all competitions, four of which have come in the league.

Currently injured

The youngster is currently out with an ankle injury and is due to return next month.

Want him for longer

Mansfield boss, Nigel Clough, has revealed that his side intend to extend his stay once he is fit again: “His loan deal was only until January, but it was always our intention to renew it. So as long as his injury is okay we’ll look to do that.”

Career to date

Forrester in from Alsager and joined Stoke’s academy at the age of six.

He has since risen up through the ranks and has been a regular for them at various youth levels over the past few years.

He scored his first goal for Stoke on the final day of the last campaign in the Championship against AFC Bournemouth away.

What now?

Mansfield are in great form at the moment in League Two and have their sights set on the Play-Offs.

Keeping Forrester until the end of the campaign will boost their hopes of promotion as he adds some useful competition and depth into their ranks.