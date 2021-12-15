Former Nottingham Forest and Bristol City boss Sean O’Driscoll has joined Weymouth’s backroom staff.

The National League side have announced the addition on their official club website.

O’Driscoll, 64, has linked up with the non-league outfit on a non-contract basis.

He has most recently been working in the academy at Portsmouth.

The experienced coach has said: “I’ve known and worked with Brian (Stock) since he was 15. As a player he had great football intelligence and led by example with his performances.

“He is at the start of his coaching and managing career and if he wants to use me as a sounding board, as someone to challenge him or give him a different viewpoint on things I’m happy for him to do so.”

Early career

O’Driscoll started his managerial career with lengthy spells at AFC Bournemouth and Doncaster Rovers.

Nottingham Forest and Bristol City spells

He then landed the Nottingham Forest job in 2012 after a brief stint at Crawley Town and signed 11 players prior to his first season at the City Ground, including Billy Sharp and James Coppinger.

However, his time with the Reds lasted just six months and he later returned to the game with Bristol City.

O’Driscoll wasn’t able to keep the Robins in the Championship during the 2013/14 season despite his best efforts.

He guided them into League One in the campaign after but was dismissed a few months down the line after a tough start.

Recent years

Coaching spells at England Under-21s, Liverpool, Walsall, Wolves and Pompey have followed on for him over recent years.

O’Driscoll has now relocated to Dorset and is back in football with Weymouth.

They are currently 20th in the National League table.