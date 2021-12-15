Everton are reportedly lining up Derby County boss Wayne Rooney as a potential successor to Rafa Benitez, reports The Sun.

Everton are considering the future of former Liverpool boss Benitez. The Spaniard has endured a torrid start to life as Toffees boss, with Everton fans having been critical of him all season.

Now though, The Sun has revealed that Derby County boss, and of course former Everton wonderkid Rooney is being lined up as a potential replacement for Benitez at Goodison Park.

It’s reported that ‘communication lines’ have been established between Rooney and Everton ahead of a potential move.

Rooney’s managerial career so far

Rooney, now age 36, has endured a tough start to life in the dugout. He was hastily brought into the manager’s position at Pride Park after Phillip Cocu’s sacking last year, and he’s since had ups and downs in charge of the Rams.

On the pitch, Rooney’s side have shown a lot of fight through what’s been some hugely difficult times off the pitch. But there’s also been patches of poor form, where his team haven’t showed the fight and desire necessary.

On the whole though, Rooney can arguably leave Derby County today with his head held high.

Few managers, especially at the start of their coaching career have to work through the mess that Rooney has had to at Derby County.

The club remains in administration and on the verge of relegation into League One, after a total of 21 points deducted this season.

Whether or not Everton would be a step up too soon for Rooney remains to be seen. But it’d be a hugely popular appointment among Toffees fans, and one that could well materialise given Rooney’s current predicament at Derby County