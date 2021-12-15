Charlton Athletic’s Sam Lavelle is back doing some light training.

Charlton Athletic posted this below message on their official Twitter account.

Great to see you back out on the grass @Samlavelle5! 🙌 🔴⚪️ #cafc | https://t.co/f36HsGcQDw — Charlton Athletic FC (@CAFCofficial) December 14, 2021

Lavelle, 25, is back on the grass as he steps up his road to recovery.

He sustained a groin injury in late October that has required surgery.

Read: Charlton Athletic owner Sandgaard has spoken to other managers but a decision has been made now

The centre-back suffered the blow in Johnnie Jackson’s first game in caretaker charge when they beat Sunderland 1-0 at the Stadium of Light.

Story so far

Lavelle joined Charlton on the final day of the summer transfer window from fellow League One side Morecambe.

He slotted in nicely into the Addicks’ defence and has made nine appearances in all competitions since his move to London, chipping in with two goals from the back.

The Blackpool-born man is poised for a bright future at the Valley and penned a three-year contract when he joined.

Read: Charlton Athletic defender close to returning to action

Other spells

Lavelle started his career with spells as a youngster with North West duo Blackburn Rovers and Bolton Wanderers.

However, he never made a senior appearance for either.

Morecambe swooped to sign him in August 2017 and he went on to become a key player for the Shrimps.

He played 165 times in all competitions and played a key role in their surprise promotion from League Two last term under their former boss Derek Adams.