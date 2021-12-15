Albion Rovers striker Kyle Doherty has been ruled out until mid-January after sustaining an untimely injury, with manager Brian Reid also going on to reveal that other ‘teams’ are looking at the 20-year-old.

Doherty was recently on trial with QPR. And the attacker impressed enough to be called back for a second trial period, but now that looks to be in doubt after Reid has revealed an injury to the Scot.

He told Daily Record:

“Doherty will be out until mid-January at the earliest. Of course it’s a big blow for Kyle and he will be disappointed.

“It will knock his chances a bit at the moment. He’s worked really hard to get his match fitness up.”

But then Reid went on to say:

“It’s a blow to him with teams looking at him.”

Teams…There are teams looking at Doherty?

So far, only QPR have been mentioned alongside Doherty. But Reid may well have dropped a bombshell which the west London side may or may not have known about.

Nevertheless, QPR have seemingly been in pole position throughout the entire process. Whether or not their stance will change given Doherty’s unfortunate injury blow remains to be seen, though Mark Warburton and QPR have given chances to players who’ve struggled with injury in the past.

Marco Ramkilde for example, the Danish youth ‘sensation’ who arrived in 2020 on the back of struggles with injury and who is yet to make his debut for the club, because of injury.

Fortunately for Doherty, it doesn’t seem to be a long-term injury. But January will no doubt be a busy month for QPR and this injury could well push back their plans to invite Doherty back for a second trial.

But with other teams potentially looking at the striker too, they might want to invite him back sooner rather than later.