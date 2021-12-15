Former Wigan Athletic and Hull City man Shaun Maloney is poised to be appointed as the new manager of Hibernian, as per a report by the Scottish Sun.

The ex-Football League attacking midfielder is set for his first managerial role in the game.

Maloney, 38, has been identified by Hibs as their replacement for Jack Ross.

He is now leaving his job as assistant manager at Belgium to take over the Edinburgh side.

His former Wigan teammate Gary Caldwell is also expected to be named as his number two.

Wigan spell

Maloney joined the Latics in 2011 having previously played for Celtic and Aston Villa.

He went on to become a key player for the North West club and scored 15 goals in 91 games in all competitions.

The Scotsman also played a key role in the ‘Tics winning the FA Cup against the odds in 2013.

Hull City stint

Chicago Fire lured him away from the DW Stadium before Hull swooped to sign him under Steve Bruce in 2015.

He helped the Tigers win promotion to the Premier League in his first season in East Yorkshire.

Coaching spells

Maloney retired from playing in 2017 after Hull were relegated to the Championship and got his first coaching role with Celtic’s Under-20s.

He then linked up with the Belgium national team under his ex-Wigan boss Roberto Martinez and has been there ever since.

However, a new challenge at Hibs awaits now.