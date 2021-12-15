Doncaster Rovers are set to interview five candidates for the vacant managerial position next week, with a view to finding Richie Wellens’ successor before Christmas as per Doncaster Free Press.

Doncaster Rovers appointed Wellens as manager going into this season. It was an appointment that was met with mixed reviews by fans and lo and behold, it didn’t work out.

Wellens was sacked at the start of this month. Rovers sat in 23rd-place of the table at the time of his departure and Gary McSheffrey was installed as caretaker boss.

And McSheffrey is understood to be one of the five candidates in line for an interview next week, as per Doncaster Free Press, with Liam Hoden writing that he’s a ‘strong contender to secure the job on a permanent basis’.

Of the other four candidates, not including McSheffrey, Hoden has revealed that two are for a head coach position and the other two for a manager’s role.

Rovers claimed their first league win since October in their last outing, in a 1-0 win over Shrewsbury Town – they remain in 23rd and three points adrift.

The other four candidates are not named, though Hoden goes on to reveal that all of Graham Coughlan, Michael Flynn and Paul Cook are not on the shortlist