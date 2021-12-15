Middlesbrough are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign two unnamed strikers on loan next month, Football Insider has revealed.

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder is set to bring in two mystery strikers on loan next month.

Football Insider have revealed that ‘talks are underway’ with two strikers, with loan moves ‘verbally agreed’ ahead of January.

It’s an exciting update for Middlesbrough fans – but who might these strikers be?

One name linked with a loan move to Middlesbrough ahead of January is Newcastle United’s Dwight Gayle.

The 31-year-old has featured three times in the Premier League this season and looks to be heading towards a temporary exit from St James’ Park in the New Year.

Middlesbrough have recently been linked to the striker, alongside a number of other Championship clubs.

And secondly, another striker linked with a loan move to the Riverside is Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun.

The youngster is another Premier League attacker linked with a temporary switch to the Championship.

Middlesbrough were initially linked alongside Sheffield United last month, with the likes of Nottingham Forest have since been reported to have joined the race.

The two strikers heading for Middlesbrough remain unnamed. Gayle and Balogun are two who certainly fit the description, though it remains to be seen who Wilder has coming into his club next month.

Middlesbrough take on Bournemouth in the Championship this weekend – Boro are unbeaten in three and sit in 9th-place of the table ahead of Saturday, with the Cherries winless in five but still clinging on to 2nd.