Chris Brunt played 421 games for in all competitions for West Brom between 2007 and 2020, scoring 49 goals and assisting 90.

Brunt, now 37 years old, is one of the most well-known West Brom players of all time, and is seen as a legend of the club.

The former Northern Ireland international could play all down the left-hand side and through the middle, but primarily featured on the left-wing for the Baggies during his 13 year spell at the club.

He earned 65 caps for his country before hanging up his international boots in 2017.

Following his prolonged departure from West Brom, he joined Championship side Bristol City ahead of the 2020/21 season, and featured just 14 times for the Robins, leading to his retirement after the conclusion of the campaign in May this year.

But how much can you remember about Brunt’s time at West Brom?

Try your hand at our latest legends quiz below!