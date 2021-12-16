AFC Wimbledon have experienced a culture change this season at Plough Lane under Mark Robinson, and currently sit 17th in the League One table after 20 games.

Robinson’s first full season in charge of the Dons has started successfully. Progress in the FA Cup along with a solid league position are all positives. Bu arguably the biggest positive is the drive on developing young talent.

Along with this, Robinson has developed an attacking possession-based style of play which has excited fans much more than previous managers. The signs coming from South London are that Wimbledon are a club on the rise.

Here we look at AFC Wimbledon’s season so far…

Standout players?

Wimbledon’s young attacking talent is arguably the most exciting in the League. Despite some defensive fragility costing them points, the Dons’ attacking talent has bailed them out on multiple occasions

Jack Rudoni has found a ruthless edge this season for the Wombles. Playing off the left-hand side Rudoni has become the Dons top scorer this year with seven League goals. A brace against Wycombe Wanderers in the last outing showed how much he’s developed in front of goal – it is clear to see why there is interest from the Championship.

Luke McCormick was Wimbledon’s big summer signing and has grown into his role in behind the striker. Having struggled with the expectation initially, he has become Wimbledon’s most creative player, registering 10 goal contributions in his first 19 outings.

Areas to improve?

Despite the attack being so prolific, Wimbledon still remain defensively fragile leaking too many goals. Having conceded 32 already this term and with only two clean sheets, the priority for the Dons must be increasing that number. Recently an impressive away clean sheet at Accrington Stanley showed that Wimbledon do have the ability to be defensively resilient, but showing it regularly is going to be the challenge for the Wombles.

Another problem the Dons are experiencing is lacking in defensive numbers. Key injuries to centre-back pairing of Paul Kalambayi and Will Nightingale until at least 2022 have meant the Dons haven’t had a settled back-line since September. Right-back Cheye Alexander has also missed the last six weeks with an ankle problem. Last time out against Wycombe, Left-back Nesta Guinness-Walker had to fill in at centre-back injury problems. Numbers will be needed in January.

January agenda?

The key for the Dons this January is keeping hold of their young talent. Reports this week claim that both Nesta Guinness-Walker and Anthony Hartigan could be leaving. Portsmouth are said to be interested in left-back Guinness-Walker who’s in his final year of his contract, whilst Bolton are keeping an eye (Sun on Sunday, 12,12.21) on Hartigan who’s performances at the heart of the Dons midfield have been very consistent.

As far as incomings go, the Dons may look to recall their attacking loanees in Corie Andrews and Aaron Cosgrave who have both found the net at National League level. Loans deals may also be discussed with Manchester United as Wimbledon is increasingly being seen as a great destination for youth development.

Up next for the Dons is a home game v Portsmouth.