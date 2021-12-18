Adel Taarabt made 164 appearances for QPR over a five year period, bagging 34 goals in the process.

The Moroccan is best known for his time with QPR, where he was known for his flamboyant play-style and dazzling dribbling. Taarabt signed permanently for the west London outfit after a duo of successful loan spells from 2008 to 2010.

His notorious season came during QPR’s promotion campaign in 2010/11, where he hit the back of the net 19 times and assisted a further 16 from attacking midfield. In terms of goal involvements, it’s the best the second tier has ever seen.

The now 32-year-old’s career began at Lens, where he made a singular appearance before he was quickly snapped up by Tottenham. After limited game time, the attacker moved on from North London and went onto play for the likes of QPR, AC Milan and Benfica.

