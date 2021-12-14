Nottingham Forest were reportedly in ‘advanced talks’ to sign free agent Loris Benito last week.

Benito, 29, was released by Ligue 1 side Bordeaux earlier this year. The Swiss international has been a free agent since but he was revealed to be in training with Nottingham Forest last month, with Steve Cooper’s side running low on full-backs.

It was revealed first that Benito was on trial and then that Nottingham Forest were in advanced talks to sign Benito.

So are there any new updates?

Benito has since spoken out on his current status. He told an European outlet in a recent interview last week:

“I have to get back on my feet somewhere as quickly as possible; in view of the World Cup in Qatar.

“I am in a privileged position to be able to make such a decision. And I am in good faith and confident that something new is going to happen.”

Also at the back end of last week, Cooper was quizzed on Benito. He told Nottinghamshire Live when asked if a deal for the full-back is close:

“Not at the moment.

“We’re obviously doing a lot of recruitment meetings at the moment, which is normal at this stage of the season, with January coming up – working on ‘what ifs’ and what we might want to do, with players coming in and going.”

‘Not at the moment’ could well suggest that Cooper expects a deal to go through eventually. It’s not known whether Benito is still in training or indeed if Forest are still interested, but there’s been no reports to suggest otherwise.

The Reds still have a few injuries to contend with and Cooper will no doubt be expecting that to get worse over what will be a frantic Christmas period.

Up next for Nottingham Forest is a home game v Hull City this weekend – a win could pull the Reds to within one point of the top-six depending on other results.