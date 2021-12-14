Charlton Athletic defender Ryan Inniss is set to play for the Addicks’ U23 side next week as he steps up his return from injury.

Inniss, 26, joined Charlton Athletic on a free transfer in October last year. The central defender had graduated through the Crystal Palace youth academy but never made his league debut for the Eagles, despite being there for more than a decade.

Instead, Inniss spent the bulk of his career out on loan. He had spells with the likes of Port Vale, Colchester United and Newport County to name a few, having featured 13 times in the league for Charlton Athletic last season.

It was a quad injury that kept him out for the bulk of last season and it was a quad injury that he picked up back in August. Inniss featured five times under Nigel Adkins at the start of this season but has been absent since.

Now though, caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson has revealed that Inniss is due to play for the club’s U23 side next week as he nears his return to fitness.

He told London News Online:

“We’ll try and get him [Inniss] some minutes next week. We want him to have another full week of training with the group. He has been back with the group since Monday of last week.

“He has done a week and we want him to get another week. He has been out a long time and needs to get a body of training behind him before he can build up to games.

“If he goes into a 23s game with two weeks training then we’ll be happy with that. Then we can start pushing him on.”

Strength in depth…

Charlton have had their share of injuries so far this season but the return of Inniss will be a huge boost for Jackson.

He’s shown glimpses of a decent player in the games that Charlton fans have seen him in and with Jackson donning a back-five, with three centre-backs on the pitch, another at his disposal will certainly be useful.

Though Inniss still has a lot to prove at The Valley – his deal is out at the end of the season and if he’s to earn a renewal, he’ll no doubt have to put in some performances between now and May.