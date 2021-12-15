QPR are looking to make some new additions to their squad this January, and one player who has been on their radar is Albion Rovers attacker Kyle Doherty.

QPR recently brought young Scottish forward Kyle Doherty in on trial, but what’s the latest on the promising youngster’s situation?

Here, we take a look at the latest developments regarding Doherty’s possible move to QPR…

How did his trial go?

Earlier this month, Doherty spoke with the Daily Record about his time with the R’s, discussing advice that midfielder Dominic Ball had shared with him and how he’d spent time with the likes of Luke Amos and Stephen Duke-McKenna.

Doherty also said that he “did very well” in his time with the Championship club.

Invited back…

It certainly seems that Doherty made a good impression, with the 20-year-old also revealing that QPR have invited him back for a second spell with the club.

At the time, he said that a return still needed to be sorted between the club and his agent and nothing has emerged on the matter since, so it awaits to be seen if further clarity is provided over the coming days and weeks.

Absent from Saturday’s loss

The young striker played all 90 minutes in a 3-2 loss to Forfar Athletic on December 4th after returning from his trial. However, he was absent from the squad as the Scottish League One side fell to a hefty 6-1 defeat at the hands of Kelty Hearts.

Nothing has emerged on the reasons behind his absence as of yet, so again, it awaits to be seen if further clarity emerges in due course.