Blackburn Rovers could do with signing another striker this January after they failed to replace Adam Armstrong in the summer.

Blackburn Rovers could reignite their interest in Josh Maja if he can prove his fitness, as Tony Mowbray looks to bolster his ranks. The Lancashire Telegraph has stated Maja is nearing a return to full fitness after a summer loan move to Ewood Park fell through due to a back injury.

However, we have taken a look at three potential alternatives Mowbray should consider instead of the Bordeaux man…

Dwight Gayle – Newcastle United

The 32-year-old has been one of the Championship’s most dangerous strikers during previous spells in the division.

Gayle has scored 59 goals in 100 Championship games but hasn’t been able to replicate that form in the Premier League, seeing him fall out of favour at St. James’ Park. But if a proven Championship goalscorer is what Mowbray wants, there are few better than Gayle.

Samuel Adegbenro – IFK Norrkoping

Mowbray’s attacking ranks already boast some versatile players, with Ben Brereton Diaz, Tyrhys Dolan and Sam Gallagher all able to feature through the middle or out on the wing.

Nigerian hotshot Samuel Adegbenro can do that too, and he’s been in fine form in Sweden’s Allsvenskan in 2021. Across all competitions, the 26-year-old has scored 19 goals and laid on four assists in 37 games.

Deniz Undav – Royal Union Saint-Gilloise

Another left-field but intriguing option should be Deniz Undav, who has managed a stunning 17 goals in 20 games in Belgium this season, helping Union SG to the top of the table in the Jupiler Pro League.

Undav, who sees his deal expire in June 2023, also enjoyed strong spells in Germany with SV Meppen and TSV Havelse.