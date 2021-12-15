Nottingham Forest are putting their plans in place for the January transfer window as they bid to bolster their ranks in the New Year.

Steve Cooper is preparing for his first window in charge of Nottingham Forest, and reports have now revealed his priorities. Reporter Will Unwin has stated that Forest want a new centre-back on a permanent basis as well as a striker.

Here, we take a look at three options Cooper should look to bring to Nottingham Forest in January:

Filip Benkovic – Leicester City

24-year-old centre-back Filip Benkovic hasn’t quite had the impact the Foxes would have hoped he’d have since arriving as a promising prospect in 2018.

The Croatian defender has a year and a half remaining on his contract with Leicester but it could be a move worth looking into this January.

Stephen Welsh – Celtic

Nottingham Forest have succeeded when delving into the Scottish market recently, with Scott McKenna proving to be a hit since arriving from Aberdeen.

Stephen Welsh could be an ambitious target given that he is touted for a big future with Celtic and is contracted until May 2025, but it would be a real statement of intent by Cooper and co if they were to pursue a deal.

Kortney Hause – Aston Villa

Hause, 26, sees his Aston Villa contract expire at the end of the season (Transfermarkt) and has experience of both Championship and Premier League football.

A physically strong defender, Hause has made only four Premier League appearances this season, remaining an unused substitute for the vast majority of the campaign.