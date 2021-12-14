Sheffield Wednesday and Grimsby Town are yet to have any contact over Alex Hunt’s immediate future, Mariners boss Paul Hurst has said.

Sheffield Wednesday opted to loan out young midfielder Alex Hunt during the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old linked up with National League side Grimsby Town in a bid to pick up more first-team game time away from Hillsborough. Since then, Hunt, who sees his Wednesday contract expire next summer, has been linked with a move to the Premier League or Championship.

However, amid the rumoured interest from elsewhere and as the midfielder closes in on the end of his loan spell with Grimsby, both the Mariners and Hunt remain in the dark somewhat about his transfer fate heading into January.

As quoted by the Grimsby Telegraph, Hurst stated that there has been no contact from Sheffield Wednesday regarding his immediate future. He then went on to say he hopes the situation can be resolved for the better of Hunt.

“Maybe,” Hurst said when asked if the lack of clarity regarding his situation could damage Grimsby’s chances of extending his loan stay.

“Ultimately we’re talking about someone else’s player.

“We’re always vulnerable, that’s a word that fits in this sense. We are not in control of this situation. We can all want certain things to happen, but the parent club own the player. You hope that can be resolved one way or the other.

“For Alex’s sake more than anything. I’m sure there will be clubs that want to take Alex, whether that is on loan or permanently.

“Sheffield Wednesday will make their decision about what is best for their football club.”

Hunt’s Grimsby stint so far

Since joining Hurst’s side in the summer, Hunt has managed to nail down a starting spot in the middle of the park.

Operating mainly as a central midfielder, the Sheffield Wednesday loanee has played 17 times across all competitions, chipping in with one goal in the process.

He missed only his second National League game with the club at the weekend through a yellow card suspension, watching on as Grimsby fell to a sixth defeat in seven games against high-flying Chesterfield.