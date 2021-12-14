Nottingham Forest will look to sign a new centre-back on a permanent basis in the January transfer window, it has been reported.

As reported elsewhere, Nottingham Forest are looking to bring in a striker on loan. Folarin Balogun and Keinan Davis are the main two targets. They will also prioritise the permanent signing of a centre-back — Will Unwin (@Will_Unwin) December 14, 2021

Nottingham Forest have seen their fortunes turn around drastically since brining Steve Cooper in to replace Chris Hughton.

Cooper’s arrival has seen Forest transformed in recent months after a string of lacklustre performances in the opening stages of the campaign, and it’s all been done with players not signed by Cooper.

However, with the January transfer window rolling around, Cooper will be given the chance to shape his squad to his liking.

Now, reporter Will Unwin has said that a new centre-back will be a priority for Cooper and Nottingham Forest in the upcoming transfer window. This comes after The Telegraph’s John Percy stated a new striker is also on Forest’s radar, which Unwin’s tweet backs up.

Forest’s current centre-back options

Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna have been mainstays in Forest’s backline, both impressing so far this season. Injuries to Rodrigo Ely and Loic Mbe Soh have left options limited at times, though Tobias Figueiredo has also featured when fit.

Ryan Yates filled in against Swansea at the weekend in the absences of the aforementioned Ely, Mbe Soh and Figueiredo.

However, it seems highly unlikely that the plan is to play Yates at centre-back frequently, with his favoured position being in the middle of the park and a new centre-back on Cooper’s radar.