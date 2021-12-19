George Boyd played 322 times for Peterborough United over two different spells with the club, scoring 76 times in total.

The 36-year-old recently announced his retirement, marking the end of a professional career that lasted nearly two decades.

Boyd is best known for his time at Posh, where he earned three promotions under the management of Darren Ferguson. He returned to the Cambridgeshire side for the 2019/20 season, where he made 22 appearances, often on the left-hand side of a diamond.

His career started at Stevenage Borough, whom he played for over a five-year period. The Scotsman went on to play for Hull, Burnley and Sheffield Wednesday, helping him reach an impressive 694 total games played. His performances for the former earned him a call-up for the Scottish international side, where he earned two caps.

