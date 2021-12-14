Ipswich Town duo Wes Burns and Bersant Celina will remain on the sidelines as the Tractor Boys prepare to face Barrow in their FA Cup second round replay.

Ipswich Town were held to a goalless draw against Barrow in their first clash, with the result leading to Paul Cook’s sacking.

Now, with John McGreal at the helm on an interim basis, the Tractor Boys travel to Holker Street to face the League Two side in their second round replay.

However, Ipswich will be making the journey without both Wes Burns and Bersant Celina.

The duo have both been sidelined recently, with right-winger Burns sitting out of the last five League One games while Celina’s last league outing came in the Blues’ 2-1 win over Crewe Alexandra.

As quoted by the club’s official website, McGreal provided an update on the duo, keeping in short and sweet while confirming no new injuries.

“No, not at the moment,” he replied when asked if there were any fresh blows.

“Burns and Celina are still out of the equation at the minute, but it’s a full squad to choose from otherwise.”

Avoiding a banana skin

After a disappointing campaign to date, Ipswich Town will be determined to avoid another slip up against Barrow on Wednesday.

Mark Cooper’s side halted a lengthy winless run at the weekend with a surprise 2-0 win over Swindon Town, so they will be determined to carry the momentum of that win into their replay with Ipswich.

As for McGreal, you’d think anything other than a win against Barrow would all but rule out his slim chances of landing the job permanently as Ipswich Town eye up an external appointment.