Reading are hopeful that midfield duo John Swift and Danny Drinkwater will both return from injuries in time for Saturday’s game against Luton Town.

Both Swift and Drinkwater missed the Royals’ previous game last weekend, in which their side lost 1-0 to promotion-chasing West Bromwich Albion.

The two midfielders suffered similar soft tissue injuries in the week leading up to the game. Neither were seen as seriously damaging, and it is understood both were left out of the match day squad as a precaution.

Swift has enjoyed an incredibly successful season on a personal level so far, despite the club’s position in the table. The 26 year-old has netted eight goals and bagged nine assists in 21 appearances this campaign, making him Reading’s most productive outlet by far.

The Englishman suffered an injury-riddled season last time out, and he subsequently appeared just 14 times for the Royals. A former Chelsea youth graduate, Swift enjoyed loan spells at a number of EFL clubs, including Rotherham, Swindon and Brentford.

Drinkwater, on loan from the Blues, has become one of Veljko Paunović’s key midfielders. During a career plagued with injury himself, the 31-year-old has won a Premier League medal and made 349 appearances across all his employers.

The former Leicester man has made a dozen league starts for Reading since arriving at the end of August. Last week, he joined an injury list ravaged with important first team players, including Yakou Meite, Lucas Joao, Andy Rinomhota and Ovie Ejaria.

Reading welcome Luton Town to the Madejski Stadium this Saturday. The home side are in desperate need of a victory, following their points deduction which has left them hovering on place clear of the relegation zone.