Blackburn Rovers summer target Josh Maja is closing in on full fitness, having missed Bordeaux’s entire season so far through injury.

Blackburn Rovers had a summer loan deal for Bordeaux striker Josh Maja all lined up and ready to go, only for the emergence of a back issue to force the Championship side to back out of the move.

Since then, Maja has remained sidelined. He is yet to make a single appearance this season, though the Lancashire Telegraph is now reporting that the former Sunderland man is nearing full fitness.

Maja travelled with the Bordeaux squad as they faced Troyes last weekend, marking a significant progression in his return to full fitness despite not being named in the matchday squad.

The report goes on to add that Blackburn Rovers are likely to look into a possible chase for Maja again. However, once again, the striker’s fitness will be a deciding factor.

Blackburn’s striker hunt

When Rovers failed to replace Adam Armstrong in the summer, serious concerns were raised among supporters.

However, the stunning form of Ben Brereton Diaz along with a decent attacking return from Sam Gallagher has meant Blackburn haven’t missed Armstrong quite as much as it seemed they would at first.

Despite that, another striker addition is needed in January. Brereton Diaz continues to attract interest from elsewhere and Gallagher has struggled with injury. Tyrhys Dolan can play centrally and Dan Butterworth is an option, but an out-and-out, established striker of Championship quality would be the ideal addition for Tony Mowbray’s side.

It will be interesting to see if Blackburn Rovers reignite their interest in Maja, and it awaits to be seen if he can get back to full fitness.