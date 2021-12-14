Ex-Derby County, Luton Town and Barnsley midfielder Jacob Butterfield has sealed a move to St. Johnstone, it has been confirmed.

Derby County parted ways with around £4m to bring Jacob Butterfield to Pride Park in September 2015.

Now, over six years after joining the Rams from Huddersfield Town, Butterfield has completed a free transfer move to St. Johnstone following his summer departure from Melbourne Victory.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, the Saints have recruited the 31-year-old to bolster their midfield ranks following a training spell with the club.

It marks Butterfield’s return to the UK following a season in Australia, where he played 30 times for Melbourne across all competitions before leaving the club during the summer.

His career to date

The Bradford-born midfielder started out with Manchester United before joining Barnsley as a youngster in 2005. Butterfield went on to break through the Tykes’ youth ranks before playing 101 times for their first-team.

He then left to join Norwich City in 2012 but left a year later to join Middlesbrough after playing only three times and heading out on loan twice. Butterfield’s time on Teesside only lasted a year as well, leaving in August 2014 to join Huddersfield.

With the Terriers, Butterfield managed seven goals and seven assists in 52 games in his only season with the club before making a big-money move to Derby County. His time with the Rams didn’t go quite as hoped though, as he played 90 times across four years while spending time out on loan with Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford City.

Butterfield then left in 2019 to join Luton Town on a free transfer, featuring 17 times in a year-long stay at Kenilworth Road before switching to Australia.