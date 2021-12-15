Sunderland have announced that tickets for their upcoming two games away at Arsenal and Doncaster Rovers are sold out.

Lee Johnson’s side travel down south to the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday 21st December in an EFL Trophy Round of 16 tie. They remain the only Football League side left in the competition, having beaten QPR on penalties in the previous round.

The Black Cats have sold over 5,000 tickets to supporters, who will make the journey to the capital in the hope their side can pull off an upset. The Gunners currently occupy 6th-place in the Premier League, and are just two points off the Champions League places.

Sunderland will then look to continue their push for promotion in the next game. They’ll arrive at the Keepmoat Stadium on Monday 27th December, to take on a Doncaster Rovers side who find themselves second from bottom in League One and just one point ahead of 24th.

Under the regime of Johnson, the Wearside club sit 3rd in the league. They are currently two points off top spot, held by the streetwise Rotherham United.

Supporters will be hoping they can finally escape the third tier, with a youthful side built by the former Robins manager.

See how fans have reacted on Twitter to the news of their sold out allocations for Arsenal and Doncaster Rovers:

