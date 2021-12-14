Reading have confirmed the departure of U23s boss Mehmet Ali, who leaves the Royals after around two-and-a-half years with the club.

Reading appointed Mehmet Ali in the summer of 2019, bringing him in as an assistant to the U23s boss at the time, Scott Marshall.

He remained in the post for just over a year before assuming the role as manager of the U23s in August 2020, taking over following Marshall’s departure.

Since then, Ali has remained in charge of the young Royals, until now.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, Ali has departed Reading after around two-and-a-half years with the club. Ali’s departure was confirmed on Tuesday morning following the Royals’ 5-0 Premier League Cup defeat to Charlton Athletic’s U23s.

Upon his departure, Ali moved to thank all those who have helped him during his time at the club, wishing the players the best for their futures in the game.

Where next for Ali?

Following his departure from Reading, it awaits to be seen where Ali ends up next as he looks to set to continue his coaching career elsewhere.

If reports are to be believed, Arsenal is the likely destination for the former Royals coach. Reports claimed last month that Ali is set to take up a role in Arsenal U23’s backroom team following the departures of Greg Lincoln and Ryan Garry.

Arsenal Youth stated Ali is set to take up the role in January, so it awaits to be seen how the situation pans out.