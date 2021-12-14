Former Bristol City boss Derek McInnes has applied for the vacant Ipswich Town job, reports TWTD.

McInnes, 50, managed Bristol City between 2011 and 2013. As a player, he represented the likes of Greenock Morton, Rangers, West Brom, Dundee United, Millwall and St Johnstone, finishing his playing days in 2008.

Since, the Scot has had spells in charge of all of St Johnstone, Bristol City and lastly Aberdeen, who he was manager of for eight years between 2013 and 2021.

But after being sacked by Bristol City almost nine years ago now, in January 2013 after a sluggish start to the 2012/13 Championship season which the Robins would go on to be relegated from, McInnes could be on his way back to the English leagues.

TWTD have revealed that McInnes has applied for the Ipswich Town job after the Tractor Boys parted ways with Paul Cook earlier this month.

A familiar face

McInnes has a connection at Portman Road in club CEO Mark Ashton. The pair worked together at Ashton’s former employer Bristol City and so McInnes will obviously be well known to the current Ipswich chief.

Despite that connection, McInnes applies for the job as a fairly successful manager – he won the Scottish First Division with St Johnstone and the Scottish Cup with Aberdeen in 2014, taking them into the Europa League in more recent seasons too.

He oversaw 378 games in charge of the Scottish club and left with a win percentage of over 50%.

But McInnes hasn’t managed in England in a long time and when he did, it wasn’t all that fruitful. An experienced manager nevertheless, and one who Ashton knows well, but whether he’d be a good fit for Ipswich Town right now remains to be seen.