Examiner Live reporter Dom Howson believes Sheffield Wednesday would ‘have to get promoted to stand any chance’ of signing Wolves’ Theo Corbeanu on a permanent basis.

Corbeanu, 19, joined Sheffield Wednesday on a season-long loan in the summer.

Since, the attacker has prevailed as one of Owls fans’ favoured players – he’s scored two goals and assisted two in his 11 League One outings, having started three of Wednesday’s last five outings.

And speaking in a recent Q&A on Examiner Live, Howson has had his say on whether Sheffield Wednesday could potentially make Corbeanu’s loan move from Wolves permanent.

He wrote:

“He is highly-rated at Wolves. There was some talk before the start of the season of him being in and around the first-team set-up this term. I personally believe Wednesday would have to get promoted to stand any chance of bringing him back on loan again next year. I would have thought Wolves may want to see if Corbeanu can make an impact in the Championship before giving him a run in the Premier League. It’s a huge, huge step up.”

The Canadian-born Corbeanu is contracted at Wolves until 2023. He moved to England last year to join the Premier League club and would make his Premier League debut last season.

A youth International with Romania, Corbeanu is now a full intentional with Canada having scored two goals in his six appearances foe the country.

This season has been a struggle at times for Corbeanu – some have been left frustrated with Moore not selecting Corbeanu week in, week out, whilst others have left mulling over how late it can take Moore to introduce Corbeanu into certain games.

But on the whole, the Wolves man impressed. Like Howson says though, Corbeanu is no doubt a player who Wolves have high hopes for and it could well take a decent transfer sum for them to part ways with the youngster.

And for Sheffield Wednesday, it remains to be seen whether they have both the funding and the credibility to make a permanent move – they’ll surely need Championship football to have any hopes of bringing Corbeanu back, as Howson explains.

Up next for the Owls is a home game v Accrington Stanley this weekend.