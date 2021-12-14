MK Dons defender Aden Baldwin says he is enjoying an injury-free period of his career, after nearly two years on the sideline.

Across all competitions this season, the 24-year-old has made 15 appearances, racking up over 1,000 minutes in the process. This may not seem that impressive, but in fact it’s the most Baldwin has managed to play since he was 19-years-old and on loan at Weston-super-Mare.

Career so far…

A former Forest Green Rovers man, he made his first senior move to Bristol City back in 2016. During his five years there, he was loaned out to a number of clubs, including Weston, Cheltenham and Eastleigh.

His spell at League Two Cheltenham was another cut short due to a serious knee injury, which ruled him out for the majority of the 18/19 season.

Upon recovery, Baldwin was again sent out on loan for the following season, this time with The Spitfires. His luck, however, would remain unfortunately brutal. A variety of injuries, including one to his hamstring, kept him out for the entire season, and he returned to Ashton Gate having played just four games in the National League.

Move to MK Dons

The Englishman arrived at Stadium MK last summer, on a free transfer following the expiry of his contract for the Robins.

Baldwin has been injury-free so far this season, and is enjoying his slow and steady return to regular first-team football.

Speaking to the MKCitizen, he said: “I’ve missed a lot of football through injury in the last two years.

“I feel really good at the moment, I’m staying as ready as I can be and I’m playing as often I can. I just want to be injury free.

“As a footballer, having a long-term injury is mentally one of the worst feelings. It’s draining, and you just feel away from the squad, you’re isolated and it’s very difficult.

“But it’s about the people you have around you, and I was so lucky to have great people around me at Bristol City and they kept me in the swing of things.”

The centre-back has appeared in several of MK Dons’ previous games, due to a suspension and then injury of first-team name Harry Darling.

Baldwin continued: “I’ve had to be patient this year, the gaffer has been honest with my because the team started so well. But when I’ve stepped in I have shown what I can do.

“It’s one of those situations where I know I have to be ready when I’m called upon.”

Liam Manning’s side host mid-table Burton Albion on Saturday, as they look to return to the play-off picture.