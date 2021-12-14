QPR have closed their academy training base amid the club’s outbreak of COVID-19.

QPR have been hit with a COVID outbreak, recently forcing them to postpone their Championship clash with Sheffield United.

Manager Mark Warburton recently detailed the extent of the outbreak while speaking on talkSPORT, confirming a number of first-team staff and players had been tested positive, while others had begun the show symptoms and some were forced into isolation.

Now, following the suspension of Monday’s game with the Blades, West London Sport has said it is “increasingly likely” that this Saturday’s tie against Swansea City will be cancelled as well.

The report has said the R’s have closed down their Heston training ground, which houses all the academy players and staff and is now being developed into the club’s official training base.

With steps being taken in a bid to limit the spread of the virus, it awaits to be seen if there are any further developments regarding this weekend’s game with Swansea.

A hefty blow for Rangers

After falling to defeat in their last outing against Stoke City, QPR would have been determined to get back out on the pitch as soon as possible to get back on track.

However, the outbreak has already seen one game postponed and another could be in jeopardy.

It all means these games will have to be played at a later date as well, giving the R’s a more congested fixture schedule when teams around them may not be playing.