Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell would welcome Owen Dale back with opens arms in January if Blackpool can’t agree a fee.

The winger is currently on loan with the Tangerines and has played six times for the Championship side so far this season.

He made the move to Bloomfield Road in September on a loan-to-buy deal.

However, Neil Critchley’s side want Crewe to reduce the transfer fee, as reported in The Sun on Sunday (12.12.21, pg. 63).

‘What a great signing that would be’….

Artell has spoken about the situation, as per the Railwaymen’s official club website:

“The situation with Owen has not changed as far as I am concerned. It is a loan with an option to buy.

“I thought a fee had been agreed, but if that is not the case and one cannot be agreed then I will happily have Owen Dale back. What a great signing that would be for us in January. That would be no skin of my nose.

“What a good signing that would be but I thought everything had been agreed, other than that I don’t know.”

Career to date

Dale is from Winsford and is a product of the Crewe academy.

He was handed his first professional contract in 2016 and had loan spells away in non-league at Witton Albion and Altrincham in his early career to gain experience.

The winger then went on to break into the Alex’s senior side and scored 15 goals in 109 games before his move to Blackpool.

What now?

Crewe and Blackpool are yet to agree a fee for Dale and he would have to go back to his parent club if nothing can be struck.